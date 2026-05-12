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    AFLCMC Commander is Honored with Fini Flight [Image 2 of 3]

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    AFLCMC Commander is Honored with Fini Flight

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center commander Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton was greeted by coworkers, family, and friends in a surprise celebration marking her Fini Flight at Wright‑Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, on May 12, 2026.

    The Fini Flight is a tradition among military officers in which members are hosed down with water by their peers, family & friends upon the completion of their final flight at their unit or upon retirement. The event usually concludes with a champagne toast.

    The tradition dates back to World War II and is a way of honoring their years of dedicated service to the nation. Shipton is scheduled to retire later this year.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 11:39
    Photo ID: 9681226
    VIRIN: 260512-F-FC975-2072
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFLCMC Commander is Honored with Fini Flight [Image 3 of 3], by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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