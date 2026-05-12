Members of 905th Military Working Dog Detachment facilitate a joint training session at Fort Knox, Ky., with Northern Kentucky K-9 units April 30, 2026. Teams from the Lexington Police Department and Scott County and Jessamine County sheriff's departments received training on key proficiencies, including bomb and drug detection, and veterinary skills.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 11:22
|Photo ID:
|9681195
|VIRIN:
|260430-A-GF376-4555
|Resolution:
|4864x3367
|Size:
|3.8 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Knox military working dog detachment facilitates joint training for local law enforcement [Image 6 of 6], by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Knox military working dog detachment facilitates joint training for local law enforcement
No keywords found.