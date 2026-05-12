Fort Knox military working dog detachment facilitates joint training for local law enforcement

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Members of 905th Military Working Dog Detachment facilitate a joint training session at Fort Knox, Ky., with Northern Kentucky K-9 units April 30, 2026. Teams from the Lexington Police Department and Scott County and Jessamine County sheriff's departments received training on key proficiencies, including bomb and drug detection, and veterinary skills.