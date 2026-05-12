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    Fort Knox military working dog detachment facilitates joint training for local law enforcement [Image 6 of 6]

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    Fort Knox military working dog detachment facilitates joint training for local law enforcement

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Members of 905th Military Working Dog Detachment facilitate a joint training session at Fort Knox, Ky., with Northern Kentucky K-9 units April 30, 2026. Teams from the Lexington Police Department and Scott County and Jessamine County sheriff's departments received training on key proficiencies, including bomb and drug detection, and veterinary skills.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 11:22
    Photo ID: 9681193
    VIRIN: 260430-A-GF376-9990
    Resolution: 4959x3099
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Fort Knox military working dog detachment facilitates joint training for local law enforcement [Image 6 of 6], by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Knox military working dog detachment facilitates joint training for local law enforcement
    Fort Knox military working dog detachment facilitates joint training for local law enforcement
    Fort Knox military working dog detachment facilitates joint training for local law enforcement
    Fort Knox military working dog detachment facilitates joint training for local law enforcement
    Fort Knox military working dog detachment facilitates joint training for local law enforcement

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    Fort Knox
    Garrison
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Army
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