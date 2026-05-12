Fort Knox military working dog detachment facilitates joint training for local law enforcement

Photo By Savannah Baird | Members of 905th Military Working Dog Detachment facilitate a joint training session at Fort Knox, Ky., with Northern Kentucky K-9 units April 30, 2026. Teams from the Lexington Police Department and Scott County and Jessamine County sheriff's departments received training on key proficiencies, including bomb and drug detection, and veterinary skills. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Savannah Baird | Members of 905th Military Working Dog Detachment facilitate a joint training session...... read more read more

Fort Knox, Ky. — Members of Fort Knox’s 905th Military Working Dog Detachment facilitated a joint-force training exercise with local law enforcement on April 30.

K-9 units from the Lexington Police Department and Scott County and Jessamine County sheriff’s departments participated in the training. In addition to giving participating K-9 teams experience in a new location, the exercise focused on three critical competencies: drug and explosives detection; and veterinary skills – a portion of the training that teams found especially invaluable, according to department officials.

Following a class on common veterinary triage tactics, officers were given a scenario and tasked with finding and caring for simulated wounds on the detachment’s K-9 Diesel, an advanced canine medical training tool. The diesel dog can simulate breathing patterns, broken limbs, amputations and more, training handlers on the tools and skills they need to provide tactical care and keep their companion stable until a veterinary specialist is able to treat them. -

“The information learned during that class made our unit far more capable to provide on-scene first-aid care if our canine partner is injured,” said officer Charles Sexton with the Lexington Police Department.

Sexton praised the Fort Knox detachment for their efforts in facilitating the successful training.

“Our unit is very thankful for the time and effort provided by the military working dog detachment at Fort Knox.”

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