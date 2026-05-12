11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Quick Reaction Force Drill

U.S. Marines with Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, stage on a ramp during a company quick reaction force drill aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Indian Ocean, May 12, 2026. The 11th MEU, embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is a persistent, combat credible force contributing to deterrence and crisis response in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joseph Helms)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 08:36
|Photo ID:
|9680593
|VIRIN:
|260512-M-YF186-1409
|Resolution:
|5021x3586
|Size:
|4.45 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
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