11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Quick Reaction Force Drill

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U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, board a landing craft, air cushion with Assault Craft Unit 5 during a company quick reaction force drill aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Indian Ocean, May 12, 2026. The 11th MEU, embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is a persistent, combat credible force contributing to deterrence and crisis response in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Trent A. Henry)