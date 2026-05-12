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    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Quick Reaction Force Drill [Image 4 of 7]

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    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Quick Reaction Force Drill

    INDIAN OCEAN

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Joseph Helms    

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    A U.S. Marine with Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fires an M4 carbine during a company quick reaction force drill aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Indian Ocean, May 12, 2026. The 11th MEU, embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is a persistent, combat credible force contributing to deterrence and crisis response in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joseph Helms)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 08:36
    Photo ID: 9680591
    VIRIN: 260512-M-YF186-1285
    Resolution: 3349x4186
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Quick Reaction Force Drill [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Quick Reaction Force Drill
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Quick Reaction Force Drill
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Quick Reaction Force Drill
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Quick Reaction Force Drill
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Quick Reaction Force Drill
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Quick Reaction Force Drill
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Quick Reaction Force Drill

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    LCAC
    11th MEU
    Integration
    LAR
    Blue-Green Team
    BoxerStrong

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