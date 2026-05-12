Date Taken: 05.07.2026 Date Posted: 05.13.2026 08:04 Photo ID: 9680567 VIRIN: 260507-A-HC622-7594 Resolution: 3076x4613 Size: 1.84 MB Location: KOSTA, SE

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This work, MDC-E Soldiers launch High Altitude Balloons over the Baltics [Image 8 of 8], by MSG John Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.