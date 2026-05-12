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    MDC-E Soldiers launch High Altitude Balloons over the Baltics [Image 4 of 8]

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    MDC-E Soldiers launch High Altitude Balloons over the Baltics

    KOSTA, SWEDEN

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Healy 

    Multi-Domain Command – Europe

    Soldiers from Multi-Domain Command - Europe launch Micro High Altitude Balloons (HABs) from Kosta, Sweden that will traverse the Baltic region as part of USAEUR-AF's Sword26 exercise series.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 08:04
    Photo ID: 9680564
    VIRIN: 260507-A-HC622-5340
    Resolution: 3263x2175
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: KOSTA, SE
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MDC-E Soldiers launch High Altitude Balloons over the Baltics [Image 8 of 8], by MSG John Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MDC-E Soldiers launch High Altitude Balloons over the Baltics
    MDC-E Soldiers launch High Altitude Balloons over the Baltics
    MDC-E Soldiers launch High Altitude Balloons over the Baltics
    MDC-E Soldiers launch High Altitude Balloons over the Baltics
    MDC-E Soldiers launch High Altitude Balloons over the Baltics
    MDC-E Soldiers launch High Altitude Balloons over the Baltics
    MDC-E Soldiers launch High Altitude Balloons over the Baltics
    MDC-E Soldiers launch High Altitude Balloons over the Baltics

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    TAGS

    HAB
    Swift Response
    High Altitude Balloon
    MDC-E
    Multi-Domain Command - Europe
    Sword26

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