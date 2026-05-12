Soldiers from Multi-Domain Command - Europe launch Micro High Altitude Balloons (HABs) from Kosta, Sweden that will traverse the Baltic region as part of USAEUR-AF's Sword26 exercise series.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 08:04
|Photo ID:
|9680564
|VIRIN:
|260507-A-HC622-5340
|Resolution:
|3263x2175
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|KOSTA, SE
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MDC-E Soldiers launch High Altitude Balloons over the Baltics [Image 8 of 8], by MSG John Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Multi-Domain Command – Europe Test Stratospheric Balloons in Baltic Exercise
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