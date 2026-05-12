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Hellenic Army Command Sgt. Maj. Theodora Pappa, command sergeant major of the Hellenic Army, participates in discussions during the Conference of European Armies for Noncommissioned Officers in Thessaloniki, Greece, May 5, 2026. The annual conference fosters collaboration and professional development among senior enlisted leaders from NATO Allies and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)