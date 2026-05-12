Hellenic Army Command Sgt. Maj. Theodora Pappa, command sergeant major of the Hellenic Army, participates in discussions during the Conference of European Armies for Noncommissioned Officers in Thessaloniki, Greece, May 5, 2026. The annual conference fosters collaboration and professional development among senior enlisted leaders from NATO Allies and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 02:04
|Photo ID:
|9680171
|VIRIN:
|260504-A-UE565-8093
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|345.91 KB
|Location:
|THESSALONIKI, GR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CEANCO 26 [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Christopher Osburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Senior enlisted leaders gather in Greece for CEANCO 2026
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