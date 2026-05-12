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U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Mullinax speaks with senior enlisted leaders from NATO Allies and partners during the Conference of European Armies for Noncommissioned Officers in Thessaloniki, Greece, May 5, 2026. CEANCO brings together senior enlisted leaders from across Europe to strengthen interoperability, share best practices and discuss challenges facing enlisted forces across the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)