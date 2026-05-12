U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Mullinax speaks with senior enlisted leaders from NATO Allies and partners during the Conference of European Armies for Noncommissioned Officers in Thessaloniki, Greece, May 5, 2026. CEANCO brings together senior enlisted leaders from across Europe to strengthen interoperability, share best practices and discuss challenges facing enlisted forces across the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 02:04
|Photo ID:
|9680170
|VIRIN:
|260504-A-UE565-5341
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|280.3 KB
|Location:
|THESSALONIKI, GR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CEANCO 26 [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Christopher Osburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Senior enlisted leaders gather in Greece for CEANCO 2026
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