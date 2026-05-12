Senior enlisted leaders assigned to U.S. Army Europe and Africa speak with NATO Allied and partner senior enlisted leaders during the Conference of European Armies for Noncommissioned Officers in Thessaloniki, Greece, May 6, 2026. The conference provides a forum for enlisted leaders to exchange ideas, strengthen relationships and enhance multinational cooperation across the European theater. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 02:04
|Photo ID:
|9680169
|VIRIN:
|260505-A-UE565-9997
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|469.46 KB
|Location:
|THESSALONIKI, GR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CEANCO 26 [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Christopher Osburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Senior enlisted leaders gather in Greece for CEANCO 2026
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