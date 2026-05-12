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    CEANCO 26 [Image 3 of 3]

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    CEANCO 26

    THESSALONIKI, GREECE

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Senior enlisted leaders assigned to U.S. Army Europe and Africa speak with NATO Allied and partner senior enlisted leaders during the Conference of European Armies for Noncommissioned Officers in Thessaloniki, Greece, May 6, 2026. The conference provides a forum for enlisted leaders to exchange ideas, strengthen relationships and enhance multinational cooperation across the European theater. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 02:04
    Photo ID: 9680169
    VIRIN: 260505-A-UE565-9997
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 469.46 KB
    Location: THESSALONIKI, GR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CEANCO 26 [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Christopher Osburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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