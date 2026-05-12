Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior enlisted leaders assigned to U.S. Army Europe and Africa speak with NATO Allied and partner senior enlisted leaders during the Conference of European Armies for Noncommissioned Officers in Thessaloniki, Greece, May 6, 2026. The conference provides a forum for enlisted leaders to exchange ideas, strengthen relationships and enhance multinational cooperation across the European theater. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)