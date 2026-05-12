260511-N-IJ992-1329 - Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, “Gray Wolves,” returned to Naval Station Whidbey Island, May 11, 2026, following a historic eleven-month deployment to U.S. 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th Fleets as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. CVW-8 logged more than 5,500 flight hours in support of Operation Epic Fury alone, and more than 11,800 launches throughout the 11-month deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andy A. Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 00:59
|Photo ID:
|9680119
|VIRIN:
|260511-N-IJ992-1329
|Resolution:
|2886x1924
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VAQ-142 Homecoming [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Andy Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.