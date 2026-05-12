VAQ-142 Homecoming

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260511-N-IJ992-1052 - Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, “Gray Wolves,” returned to Naval Station Whidbey Island, May 11, 2026, following a historic eleven-month deployment to U.S. 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th Fleets as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. CVW-8 logged more than 5,500 flight hours in support of Operation Epic Fury alone, and more than 11,800 launches throughout the 11-month deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andy A. Anderson)