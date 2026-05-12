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    VAQ-142 Homecoming [Image 2 of 10]

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    VAQ-142 Homecoming

    UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andy Anderson 

    Patrol Squadron 40

    260511-N-IJ992-1142 - Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, “Gray Wolves,” returned to Naval Station Whidbey Island, May 11, 2026, following a historic eleven-month deployment to U.S. 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th Fleets as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. CVW-8 logged more than 5,500 flight hours in support of Operation Epic Fury alone, and more than 11,800 launches throughout the 11-month deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andy A. Anderson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 00:59
    Photo ID: 9680107
    VIRIN: 260511-N-IJ992-1124
    Resolution: 2049x1366
    Size: 539.37 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, VAQ-142 Homecoming [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Andy Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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