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    University of Alaska Army ROTC cadets train at Alcantra Armory [Image 2 of 3]

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    University of Alaska Army ROTC cadets train at Alcantra Armory

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Maj. David Bedard 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Army ROTC Cadet Jake Thacker, a student at the University of Alaska Anchorage, navigates during an April 16 land navigation course at Alcantra National Guard Armory Complex. Thacker earned and is using a Guaranteed Reserve Forces Duty Minuteman Scholarship to pay for college. (Alaska National Guard photo by David Bedard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 16:56
    Photo ID: 9679482
    VIRIN: 260416-Z-ZY202-2009
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 4.6 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, University of Alaska Army ROTC cadets train at Alcantra Armory [Image 3 of 3], by Maj. David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    University of Alaska Army ROTC cadets train at Alcantra Armory
    University of Alaska Army ROTC cadets train at Alcantra Armory
    University of Alaska Army ROTC cadets train at Alcantra Armory

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