University of Alaska Army ROTC cadets train at Alcantra Armory

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Army ROTC Cadet Jake Thacker, a student at the University of Alaska Anchorage, navigates during an April 16 land navigation course at Alcantra National Guard Armory Complex. Thacker earned and is using a Guaranteed Reserve Forces Duty Minuteman Scholarship to pay for college. (Alaska National Guard photo by David Bedard)