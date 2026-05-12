Army ROTC Cadet Jake Thacker, is a student at the University of Alaska Anchorage pursuing an Army commission as a second lieutenant. Thacker earned and is using a Guaranteed Reserve Forces Duty Minuteman Scholarship to pay for college. (Alaska National Guard photo by David Bedard)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 16:56
|Photo ID:
|9679481
|VIRIN:
|260416-Z-ZY202-2011
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|4.42 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, University of Alaska Army ROTC cadets train at Alcantra Armory [Image 3 of 3], by Maj. David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Guard offers full-ride scholarships for college-bound Alaskans
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