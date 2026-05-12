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    Belvidere Officer Retires from the Illinois Army National Guard After Two and a Half Decades of Selfless Service [Image 6 of 13]

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    Belvidere Officer Retires from the Illinois Army National Guard After Two and a Half Decades of Selfless Service

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2026

    Photo by Spc. Davanh Sanamixay 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Col. Timothy Newman presents Lt. Col. Bernadette Bland of Belvidere, a veteran of two overseas deployments and multiple domestic emergency missions, with the Meritorious Service Medal during her retirement ceremony at the Illinois Military Academy Auditorium on Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Ill on May 3, 2026. Bland served for more than 25 years including multiple overseas deployments and training missions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Davanh Sanamixay, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 17:18
    Photo ID: 9679470
    VIRIN: 260503-A-BE733-4841
    Resolution: 4666x3740
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Belvidere Officer Retires from the Illinois Army National Guard After Two and a Half Decades of Selfless Service [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Davanh Sanamixay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Belvidere Officer Retires from the Illinois Army National Guard After Two and a Half Decades of Selfless Service
    Belvidere Officer Retires from the Illinois Army National Guard After Two and a Half Decades of Selfless Service
    Belvidere Officer Retires from the Illinois Army National Guard After Two and a Half Decades of Selfless Service
    Belvidere Officer Retires from the Illinois Army National Guard After Two and a Half Decades of Selfless Service
    Belvidere Officer Retires from the Illinois Army National Guard After Two and a Half Decades of Selfless Service
    Belvidere Officer Retires from the Illinois Army National Guard After Two and a Half Decades of Selfless Service
    Belvidere Officer Retires from the Illinois Army National Guard After Two and a Half Decades of Selfless Service
    Belvidere Officer Retires from the Illinois Army National Guard After Two and a Half Decades of Selfless Service
    Belvidere Officer Retires from the Illinois Army National Guard After Two and a Half Decades of Selfless Service
    Belvidere Officer Retires from the Illinois Army National Guard After Two and a Half Decades of Selfless Service
    Belvidere Officer Retires from the Illinois Army National Guard After Two and a Half Decades of Selfless Service
    Belvidere Officer Retires from the Illinois Army National Guard After Two and a Half Decades of Selfless Service
    Belvidere Officer Retires from the Illinois Army National Guard After Two and a Half Decades of Selfless Service

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    Belvidere Officer Retires from the Illinois Army National Guard After Two and a Half Decades of Selfless Service

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