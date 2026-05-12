Belvidere Officer Retires from the Illinois Army National Guard After Two and a Half Decades of Selfless Service

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Chaplain (Col.) Steve Foster, the Illinois National Guard State Command Chaplain, delivers the benediction at Lt. Col. Bernadette Bland's retirement ceremony. Bland, of Belvidere, is a veteran of two overseas deployments and multiple domestic emergency missions. Her retirement ceremony was at the Illinois Military Academy Auditorium on Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Ill on May 3, 2026. Bland served for more than 25 years including multiple overseas deployments and training missions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Davanh Sanamixay, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs).