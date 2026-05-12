Belvidere Officer Retires from the Illinois Army National Guard After Two and a Half Decades of Selfless Service

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Lt. Col. Bernadette Bland of Belvidere, a veteran of two overseas deployments and multiple domestic emergency missions, is shown with Col. Timothy Newman and Col. Shawn Nokes after her retirement ceremony at the Illinois Military Academy Auditorium on Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Ill on May 3, 2026. Bland served for more than 25 years including multiple overseas deployments and training missions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Davanh Sanamixay, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs).