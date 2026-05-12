(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    May Procurement Administrative Lead Time (PALT) Session - (May 12, 2026) [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    May Procurement Administrative Lead Time (PALT) Session - (May 12, 2026)

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Donnie Ryan 

    Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training, Test and Threat

    Lt. Col. Mindy Brown, product manager of Synthetic Warrior Systems for Product Manger Training Devices (PM TRADE) at the U.S. Army's Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training, Test and Threat (CPE ST3), talks to industry representatives about delivering capabilities to Soldiers faster than ever before during the May Procurement Administrative Lead Time (PALT) update session on May 12, 2026, at the Central Forida Tech Grove in Orlando, Florida. Hosted by Army Contracting Command-Orlando and CPE ST3, the monthly PALT provides a forum for industry stakeholders to receive updates on specific procurements of interest including PM TRADE and other CPE ST3 project managers and project leads. Sessions are open to all industry participants interested in pursuing contracts with the U.S. government. (U.S. Army photo by Donnie Ryan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 15:48
    Photo ID: 9679336
    VIRIN: 260512-A-SV210-8657
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 566.19 KB
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, May Procurement Administrative Lead Time (PALT) Session - (May 12, 2026) [Image 2 of 2], by Donnie Ryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    May Procurement Administrative Lead Time (PALT) Session - (May 12, 2026)
    May Procurement Administrative Lead Time (PALT) Session - (May 12, 2026)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Industry
    CPE ST3
    Deliver Capabilities

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery