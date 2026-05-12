May Procurement Administrative Lead Time (PALT) Session - (May 12, 2026)

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Lee A. James III, SES, deputy capability program executive for the U.S. Army's Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training, Test and Threat (CPE ST3), talks to industry representatives about delivering capabilities to Soldiers faster than ever before during the May Procurement Administrative Lead Time (PALT) update session on May 12, 2026, at the Central Forida Tech Grove in Orlando, Florida. Hosted by Army Contracting Command-Orlando and CPE ST3, the monthly PALT provides a forum for industry stakeholders to receive updates on specific procurements of interest. Sessions are open to all industry participants interested in pursuing contracts with the U.S. government. (U.S. Army photo by Donnie Ryan)