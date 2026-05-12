Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, conducts the Battle of Fallujah objective at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 8, 2026. The Crucible is the final training event recruits complete before receiving their Eagle, Globe, and Anchor and earning the title, U.S. Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erica Arias)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 15:39
|Photo ID:
|9679295
|VIRIN:
|260508-M-PY056-6937
|Resolution:
|6128x3821
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Golf Company Battle of Fallujah [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Erica Arias, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.