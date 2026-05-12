Golf Company Battle of Fallujah

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U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt Colt Kittrell, a drill instructor with Golf Company , 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, motivate recruits during the Battle of Fallujah objective of the Crucible at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 8, 2026. The Crucible is the final training event recruits complete before receiving their Eagle, Globe, and Anchor and earning the title, U.S. Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erica Arias)