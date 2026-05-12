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    Golf Company Battle of Fallujah [Image 5 of 7]

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    Golf Company Battle of Fallujah

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Erica Arias 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt Colt Kittrell, a drill instructor with Golf Company , 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, motivate recruits during the Battle of Fallujah objective of the Crucible at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 8, 2026. The Crucible is the final training event recruits complete before receiving their Eagle, Globe, and Anchor and earning the title, U.S. Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erica Arias)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 15:39
    Photo ID: 9679289
    VIRIN: 260508-M-PY056-6920
    Resolution: 3572x3054
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Golf Company Battle of Fallujah [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Erica Arias, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Golf Company Battle of Fallujah
    Golf Company Battle of Fallujah
    Golf Company Battle of Fallujah
    Golf Company Battle of Fallujah
    Golf Company Battle of Fallujah
    Golf Company Battle of Fallujah
    Golf Company Battle of Fallujah

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    ERR, GOLF COMPANY, MCRDPI, CRUCIBLE, RECRUITS

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