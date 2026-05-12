Golf Company Battle of Fallujah

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U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant John Lawson, a drill instructor with Golf Company 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, motivates recruits during the Battle of Fallujah objective of the Crucible at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Isalnd, S.C., May 8, 2026. The Crucible is the final training event recruits complete before receving their Eagle, Globe and Anchor and earning the title, U.S. Marine (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erica Arias)