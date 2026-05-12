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    U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay Earns CNOR Strong Designation, Strengthening Surgical Readiness and Patient Safety [Image 2 of 2]

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    U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay Earns CNOR Strong Designation, Strengthening Surgical Readiness and Patient Safety

    CUBA

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Emily McCamy 

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    260507-N-LY941-2003
    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay has been recognized as a "CNOR Strong" facility, marking a milestone in its commitment to surgical excellence, patient safety and medical readiness. Lt. Cmdr. Eltjon Nuredini, Hospitalman Jamecia Graham, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Taylor Keene, Hospital Apprentice Shannon Sommers and Lt. Michael Moeller, members of the surgical team, belong to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, May 7, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 13:58
    Photo ID: 9678896
    VIRIN: 260507-N-LY941-2003
    Resolution: 3914x2796
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay Earns CNOR Strong Designation, Strengthening Surgical Readiness and Patient Safety [Image 2 of 2], by Emily McCamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay Earns CNOR Strong Designation, Strengthening Surgical Readiness and Patient Safety
    U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay Earns CNOR Strong Designation, Strengthening Surgical Readiness and Patient Safety

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    U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay
    Navy Medicine (BUMED)
    Defense Health Agency (DHA)
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL)
    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay
    Military Health Service (MHS)

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