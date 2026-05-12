260507-N-LY941-2003
GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay has been recognized as a "CNOR Strong" facility, marking a milestone in its commitment to surgical excellence, patient safety and medical readiness. Lt. Cmdr. Eltjon Nuredini, Hospitalman Jamecia Graham, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Taylor Keene, Hospital Apprentice Shannon Sommers and Lt. Michael Moeller, members of the surgical team, belong to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, May 7, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 13:58
|Photo ID:
|9678896
|VIRIN:
|260507-N-LY941-2003
|Resolution:
|3914x2796
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay Earns CNOR Strong Designation, Strengthening Surgical Readiness and Patient Safety
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