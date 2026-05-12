U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay Earns CNOR Strong Designation, Strengthening Surgical Readiness and Patient Safety

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260507-N-LY941-2003

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay has been recognized as a "CNOR Strong" facility, marking a milestone in its commitment to surgical excellence, patient safety and medical readiness. Lt. Cmdr. Eltjon Nuredini, Hospitalman Jamecia Graham, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Taylor Keene, Hospital Apprentice Shannon Sommers and Lt. Michael Moeller, members of the surgical team, belong to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, May 7, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)