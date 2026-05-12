U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay Earns CNOR Strong Designation, Strengthening Surgical Readiness and Patient Safety

Photo By Emily McCamy | Lt. Michael Moeller and Lt. Cmdr. Eltjon Nuredini, perioperative nurses assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Emily McCamy | Lt. Michael Moeller and Lt. Cmdr. Eltjon Nuredini, perioperative nurses assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, in the main operating room at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, May 7, 2026. Moeller and Nuredini's dedication to perioperative excellence contributed to the hospital earning the "CNOR Strong" designation, recognizing a sustained dedication to perioperative excellence. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy) see less | View Image Page

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay has been recognized as a CNOR Strong facility by the Competency & Credentialing Institute, marking a milestone in its commitment to surgical excellence, patient safety, and medical readiness.



The designation supports Defense Health Agency priorities to sustain a ready medical force and advance a culture of safety through Ready Reliable Care. By increasing the number of specialty-certified perioperative nurses, the command strengthens clinical capability, reduces risk, and improves consistency across surgical care in both routine and contingency environments.



The CNOR credential – Certified Perioperative Nurse – is the only accredited specialty certification for perioperative registered nurses, validating expertise in patient safety, infection prevention, sterile technique, and intraoperative care. Candidates must meet experience requirements and pass a comprehensive exam.



The CNOR Strong designation recognizes facilities with a high percentage of CNOR-certified nurses, reflecting a culture of professionalism, accountability, and continuous learning.



For Navy Medicine, that culture directly supports operational readiness.



Highly trained perioperative nurses are essential to maintaining surgical capability, strengthening force generation, and ensuring service members are medically ready to execute the mission.



“In an operational environment, there’s no margin for error,” said Cmdr. Shaw Rowe, director of surgical services. “CNOR certification ensures our perioperative nurses bring validated expertise to every case – strengthening patient safety, improving outcomes, and ensuring we’re ready to deliver surgical care whenever and wherever it’s needed.



“Every surgical capability we maintain contributes to delivering warfighter medical readiness and increases joint warfighting capabilities,” Rowe added. “CNOR-certified nurses ensure we can deliver safe, effective care under any condition, so our warfighters are medically ready and able to execute the mission.”



In an overseas setting like Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, where access to higher levels of care may be limited, that expertise is essential.



“Our department is proud to be recognized as a CNOR Strong facility,” said Lt. Michael Moeller, perioperative nurse and main operating room department head. “This designation reflects the advanced knowledge, professionalism, and operational capability of our perioperative team to deliver safe, high-quality surgical care for our patients.”



This recognition underscores U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay’s role in delivering high-quality care while reinforcing Navy Medicine’s commitment to readiness, safety, and clinical excellence – anytime, anywhere.