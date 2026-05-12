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    U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay Earns CNOR Strong Designation, Strengthening Surgical Readiness and Patient Safety [Image 1 of 2]

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    U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay Earns CNOR Strong Designation, Strengthening Surgical Readiness and Patient Safety

    CUBA

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Emily McCamy 

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    Lt. Michael Moeller and Lt. Cmdr. Eltjon Nuredini, perioperative nurses assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, in the main operating room at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, May 7, 2026. Moeller and Nuredini's dedication to perioperative excellence contributed to the hospital earning the "CNOR Strong" designation, recognizing a sustained dedication to perioperative excellence. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 13:58
    Photo ID: 9678875
    VIRIN: 260507-N-LY941-2002
    Resolution: 3213x4284
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay Earns CNOR Strong Designation, Strengthening Surgical Readiness and Patient Safety [Image 2 of 2], by Emily McCamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay Earns CNOR Strong Designation, Strengthening Surgical Readiness and Patient Safety
    U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay Earns CNOR Strong Designation, Strengthening Surgical Readiness and Patient Safety

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    U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay
    Navy Medicine (BUMED)
    Military Health System (MHS)
    Defense Health Agency (DHA)
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL)
    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay

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