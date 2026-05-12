Lt. Michael Moeller and Lt. Cmdr. Eltjon Nuredini, perioperative nurses assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, in the main operating room at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, May 7, 2026. Moeller and Nuredini's dedication to perioperative excellence contributed to the hospital earning the "CNOR Strong" designation, recognizing a sustained dedication to perioperative excellence. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 13:58
|Photo ID:
|9678875
|VIRIN:
|260507-N-LY941-2002
|Resolution:
|3213x4284
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay Earns CNOR Strong Designation, Strengthening Surgical Readiness and Patient Safety [Image 2 of 2], by Emily McCamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay Earns CNOR Strong Designation, Strengthening Surgical Readiness and Patient Safety
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