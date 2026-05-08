Shrine of Our Lady of Sorrow in Mascalucia COMREL Clean Up

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260509-N-EH988-1078 MASCALUCIA, Sicily (May 9, 2026) Aviation Electrician's Mate Airman Michael Caballero Murray gathers weed during a community relations clean up event at the Shrine of Our Lady of Sorrow in Mascalucia, Sicily, May 9, 2026. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)