260509-N-EH988-1036 MASCALUCIA, Sicily (May 9, 2026) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Jennifer Quinones, assigned to Naval Air Station Sigonella, picks weeds during a community relations clean up event at the Shrine of Our Lady of Sorrow in Mascalucia, Sicily, May 9, 2026. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 12:37
|Photo ID:
|9678786
|VIRIN:
|260509-N-EH988-1036
|Resolution:
|6503x4335
|Size:
|6.91 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shrine of Our Lady of Sorrow in Mascalucia COMREL Clean Up [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.