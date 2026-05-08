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    Shrine of Our Lady of Sorrow in Mascalucia COMREL Clean Up [Image 3 of 6]

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    Shrine of Our Lady of Sorrow in Mascalucia COMREL Clean Up

    ITALY

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal 

    AFN Sigonella

    260509-N-EH988-1054 MASCALUCIA, Sicily (May 9, 2026) Staff Sergeant Marilyan Sossa stationed aboard Naval Air Station Sigonella shovels weeds during a community relations clean up event at the Shrine of Our Lady of Sorrow in Mascalucia, Sicily, May 9, 2026. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 12:37
    Photo ID: 9678793
    VIRIN: 260509-N-EH988-1054
    Resolution: 7308x4872
    Size: 9.82 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Shrine of Our Lady of Sorrow in Mascalucia COMREL Clean Up [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Shrine of Our Lady of Sorrow in Mascalucia COMREL Clean Up
    Shrine of Our Lady of Sorrow in Mascalucia COMREL Clean Up
    Shrine of Our Lady of Sorrow in Mascalucia COMREL Clean Up
    Shrine of Our Lady of Sorrow in Mascalucia COMREL Clean Up
    Shrine of Our Lady of Sorrow in Mascalucia COMREL Clean Up
    Shrine of Our Lady of Sorrow in Mascalucia COMREL Clean Up

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    CLEAN UP
    WEEDS
    COMREL
    SHRINE OF OUR LADY OF SORROW

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