57th Annual EOD Memorial ceremony

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Airman 1st Class Caden Wharton, an Air Force explosive ordnance disposal student, salutes during the 57th Annual EOD Memorial May 2, 2026 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Names of recent fallen and past EOD technicians are added to the memorial wall and flags presented to their families during a ceremony each year at the Kauffman EOD Training Complex. The all-service total now stands at 345. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)