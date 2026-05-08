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    57th Annual EOD Memorial ceremony [Image 11 of 12]

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    57th Annual EOD Memorial ceremony

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.                 

    96th Test Wing

    A formation of Air Force explosive ordnance disposal students salutes during the 57th Annual EOD Memorial May 2, 2026 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Names of recent fallen and past EOD technicians are added to the memorial wall and flags presented to their families during a ceremony each year at the Kauffman EOD Training Complex. The all-service total now stands at 345. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 11:54
    Photo ID: 9678736
    VIRIN: 260502-F-OC707-5010
    Resolution: 3000x1716
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 57th Annual EOD Memorial ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    57th Annual EOD Memorial ceremony
    57th Annual EOD Memorial ceremony
    57th Annual EOD Memorial ceremony
    57th Annual EOD Memorial ceremony
    57th Annual EOD Memorial ceremony
    57th Annual EOD Memorial ceremony
    57th Annual EOD Memorial ceremony
    57th Annual EOD Memorial ceremony
    57th Annual EOD Memorial ceremony
    57th Annual EOD Memorial ceremony
    57th Annual EOD Memorial ceremony
    57th Annual EOD Memorial ceremony

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