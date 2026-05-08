57th Annual EOD Memorial ceremony

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Army Command Sgt. Maj. Gerald Hughes and Lt. Col. Chad Huggins salute the Army’s column of names during the 57th Annual Explosive Ordnance Disposal Memorial May 2, 2026 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Names of recent fallen and past EOD technicians are added to the memorial wall and flags presented to their families during a ceremony each year at the Kauffman EOD Training Complex. The all-service total now stands at 345. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)