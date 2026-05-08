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    Walter Reed Launches First Navy-Wide Critical Care Nursing Course [Image 11 of 11]

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    Walter Reed Launches First Navy-Wide Critical Care Nursing Course

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Julie Obeng-Nyarkoh adjusts ventilator settings during the final simulation exercise of the inaugural Navy Critical Care Course at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Md., May 8, 2026. Walter Reed is the host site for the U.S. Navy's first standardized critical care nursing course, offered across the Defense Health Agency. (DOW photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 10:59
    Photo ID: 9678571
    VIRIN: 260508-D-EC642-2912
    Resolution: 3600x2431
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Walter Reed Launches First Navy-Wide Critical Care Nursing Course [Image 11 of 11], by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Walter Reed Launches First Navy-Wide Critical Care Nursing Course
    Walter Reed Launches First Navy-Wide Critical Care Nursing Course
    Walter Reed Launches First Navy-Wide Critical Care Nursing Course
    Walter Reed Launches First Navy-Wide Critical Care Nursing Course
    Walter Reed Launches First Navy-Wide Critical Care Nursing Course
    Walter Reed Launches First Navy-Wide Critical Care Nursing Course
    Walter Reed Launches First Navy-Wide Critical Care Nursing Course
    Walter Reed Launches First Navy-Wide Critical Care Nursing Course
    Walter Reed Launches First Navy-Wide Critical Care Nursing Course
    Walter Reed Launches First Navy-Wide Critical Care Nursing Course
    Walter Reed Launches First Navy-Wide Critical Care Nursing Course

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    United States Navy
    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
    Critical Care Nurse

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