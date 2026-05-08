U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Lauren Runft smiles following the completion of the final simulation exercise of the inaugural Navy Critical Care Course at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Md., May 8, 2026. Walter Reed is the host site for the U.S. Navy's first standardized critical care nursing course, offered across the Defense Health Agency. (DOW photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 10:59
|Photo ID:
|9678552
|VIRIN:
|260508-D-EC642-2659
|Resolution:
|3600x2474
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Walter Reed Launches First Navy-Wide Critical Care Nursing Course [Image 11 of 11], by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.