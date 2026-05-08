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    Construction continues on the Louisville Medical Center May 6, 2026 [Image 6 of 8]

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    Construction continues on the Louisville Medical Center May 6, 2026

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Construction continues in the laundry facility on the site of the Louisville VA Medical Center May 6, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 09:31
    Photo ID: 9678197
    VIRIN: 260506-A-GI410-7393
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Construction continues on the Louisville Medical Center May 6, 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Construction continues on the Louisville Medical Center May 6, 2026
    Construction continues on the Louisville Medical Center May 6, 2026
    Construction continues on the Louisville Medical Center May 6, 2026
    Construction continues on the Louisville Medical Center May 6, 2026
    Construction continues on the Louisville Medical Center May 6, 2026
    Construction continues on the Louisville Medical Center May 6, 2026
    Construction continues on the Louisville Medical Center May 6, 2026
    Construction continues on the Louisville Medical Center May 6, 2026

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    TAGS

    Veterans
    Construction
    partnership
    USACE
    Louisville

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