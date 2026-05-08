Construction continues in the West Bar of the medical facility on the site of the Louisville VA Medical Center May 6, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 09:31
|Photo ID:
|9678193
|VIRIN:
|260506-A-GI410-4644
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Construction continues on the Louisville Medical Center May 6, 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.