Date Taken: 05.06.2026 Date Posted: 05.12.2026 09:31 Photo ID: 9678180 VIRIN: 260506-A-GI410-3746 Resolution: 2000x3000 Size: 1.26 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US

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This work, Construction continues on the Louisville Medical Center May 6, 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.