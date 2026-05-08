DCAA Director Desautel and Honorable Powers Meet to Discuss Audit Priorities
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 07:43
|Photo ID:
|9677976
|VIRIN:
|260507-O-XN847-6529
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
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