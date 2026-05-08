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    DCAA Director Desautel and Honorable Powers Meet to Discuss Audit Priorities [Image 2 of 4]

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    DCAA Director Desautel and Honorable Powers Meet to Discuss Audit Priorities

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Pamela Moore 

    Defense Contract Audit Agency / Defense Contract Audit Institute

    DCAA Director Desautel and Honorable Powers Meet to Discuss Audit Priorities

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 07:43
    Photo ID: 9677975
    VIRIN: 260507-O-XN847-2663
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DCAA Director Desautel and Honorable Powers Meet to Discuss Audit Priorities [Image 4 of 4], by Pamela Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DCAA Director Desautel and Honorable Powers Meet to Discuss Audit Priorities
    DCAA Director Desautel and Honorable Powers Meet to Discuss Audit Priorities
    DCAA Director Desautel and Honorable Powers Meet to Discuss Audit Priorities
    DCAA Director Desautel and Honorable Powers Meet to Discuss Audit Priorities

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