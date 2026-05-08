DCAA Director Desautel and Honorable Powers Meet to Discuss Audit Priorities

Date Taken: 05.07.2026 Date Posted: 05.12.2026 07:43 Photo ID: 9677973 VIRIN: 260507-O-XN847-4929 Resolution: 4096x2532 Size: 1.07 MB Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US

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