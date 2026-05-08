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    We Keep the Warfighter’s Mind in the Fight: Cherry Point Licensed Clinical Social Workers [Image 2 of 2]

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    We Keep the Warfighter’s Mind in the Fight: Cherry Point Licensed Clinical Social Workers

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Navy Lt. Joelle Borja serves as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker aboard Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point. “Mental Health directly correlates to overall health,” said the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native. “It impacts the ability to tolerate and navigate stressors, how we interpret our circumstances and interact with our environment.”

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 07:21
    Photo ID: 9677972
    VIRIN: 260511-O-KJ310-2311
    Resolution: 1470x2205
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, We Keep the Warfighter’s Mind in the Fight: Cherry Point Licensed Clinical Social Workers [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    We Keep the Warfighter’s Mind in the Fight: Cherry Point Licensed Clinical Social Workers
    We Keep the Warfighter’s Mind in the Fight: Cherry Point Licensed Clinical Social Workers

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    Navymedicine, navy medicine, cherry point, mental health, LCSW

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