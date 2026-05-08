Navy Lt. Joelle Borja serves as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker aboard Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point. “Mental Health directly correlates to overall health,” said the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native. “It impacts the ability to tolerate and navigate stressors, how we interpret our circumstances and interact with our environment.”
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 07:21
|Photo ID:
|9677972
|VIRIN:
|260511-O-KJ310-2311
|Resolution:
|1470x2205
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Hometown:
|PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
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We Keep the Warfighter’s Mind in the Fight: Cherry Point Licensed Clinical Social Workers
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