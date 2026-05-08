Date Taken: 05.11.2026 Date Posted: 05.12.2026 07:21 Photo ID: 9677971 VIRIN: 260511-O-KJ310-1304 Resolution: 2041x3061 Size: 1.46 MB Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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This work, We Keep the Warfighter’s Mind in the Fight: Cherry Point Licensed Clinical Social Workers [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.