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    We Keep the Warfighter’s Mind in the Fight: Cherry Point Licensed Clinical Social Workers [Image 1 of 2]

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    We Keep the Warfighter’s Mind in the Fight: Cherry Point Licensed Clinical Social Workers

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Courtney Hayes serves as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker aboard Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point. Good mental health supports mission readiness through resiliency, adaptability and leads to improved sleep outcomes and judgement, said Hayes.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 07:21
    Photo ID: 9677971
    VIRIN: 260511-O-KJ310-1304
    Resolution: 2041x3061
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, We Keep the Warfighter’s Mind in the Fight: Cherry Point Licensed Clinical Social Workers [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navymedicine, navy medicine, cherry point, mental health, LCSW

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