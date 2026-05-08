Courtney Hayes serves as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker aboard Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point. Good mental health supports mission readiness through resiliency, adaptability and leads to improved sleep outcomes and judgement, said Hayes.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 07:21
|Photo ID:
|9677971
|VIRIN:
|260511-O-KJ310-1304
|Resolution:
|2041x3061
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
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We Keep the Warfighter’s Mind in the Fight: Cherry Point Licensed Clinical Social Workers
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