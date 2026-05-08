USACE Debris Working Group Meeting

Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Debris Management Planning and Response Team meat with FEMA and the island of Saipan's Department of Public Works. The team is on the ground working to assist the island in removing the debris left behind from the impacts of Super Typhoon Sinlaku.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 22:37
|Photo ID:
|9677649
|VIRIN:
|260512-D-A1410-9939
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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