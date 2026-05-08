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    USACE Debris Working Group Meeting [Image 3 of 3]

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    USACE Debris Working Group Meeting

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    05.11.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Debris Management Planning and Response Team meat with FEMA and the island of Saipan's Department of Public Works. The team is on the ground working to assist the island in removing the debris left behind from the impacts of Super Typhoon Sinlaku.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 22:37
    Photo ID: 9677649
    VIRIN: 260512-D-A1410-9939
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    USACE
    Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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