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    USACE Temp Power Mission on Tinian [Image 2 of 3]

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    USACE Temp Power Mission on Tinian

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    05.11.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    Five temporary emergency generators arrive on the Island of Tinian in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Honolulu District’s Power Planning and Response Team and their contractors continue to work with FEMA to bring in temporary emergency generators to provide power to critical infrastructure on the island.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 22:37
    Photo ID: 9677648
    VIRIN: 260512-D-A1410-6751
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: TINIAN, MP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USACE Temp Power Mission on Tinian [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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    USACE Temp Power Mission on Tinian
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    USACE
    Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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