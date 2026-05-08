USACE Temp Power Mission on Tinian

Five temporary emergency generators arrive on the Island of Tinian in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Honolulu District’s Power Planning and Response Team and their contractors continue to work with FEMA to bring in temporary emergency generators to provide power to critical infrastructure on the island.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 22:37
|Photo ID:
|9677648
|VIRIN:
|260512-D-A1410-6751
|Resolution:
|3840x2160
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|TINIAN, MP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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