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    USACE Debris mission team responds to Sinlaku [Image 1 of 3]

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    USACE Debris mission team responds to Sinlaku

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    05.11.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    Angela Radke, a debris mission specialist and Maj. Brian Berger, debris mission commander, look at data for the mission to remove debris from impacted communities in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku, which struck the islands of Saipan, Tinian and Rota in April.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 22:37
    Photo ID: 9677643
    VIRIN: 260512-D-A1410-6137
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 507.73 KB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USACE Debris mission team responds to Sinlaku [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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