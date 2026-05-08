USACE Debris mission team responds to Sinlaku

Angela Radke, a debris mission specialist and Maj. Brian Berger, debris mission commander, look at data for the mission to remove debris from impacted communities in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku, which struck the islands of Saipan, Tinian and Rota in April.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 22:37
|Photo ID:
|9677643
|VIRIN:
|260512-D-A1410-6137
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|507.73 KB
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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