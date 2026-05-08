2026 Police Week Opening Ceremony Ruck

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U.S. Air Force Security Forces Airmen and U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms Sailors assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam gather together following a morning ruck on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 11, 2026. The defenders’ morning ruck was part of the opening ceremony National Police Week, which honors law enforcement members who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)