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    2026 Police Week Opening Ceremony Ruck [Image 6 of 6]

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    2026 Police Week Opening Ceremony Ruck

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Photo by Roann Gatdula 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    U.S. Air Force Security Forces Airmen and U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms Sailors assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam gather together following a morning ruck on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 11, 2026. The defenders’ morning ruck was part of the opening ceremony National Police Week, which honors law enforcement members who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 19:17
    Photo ID: 9677425
    VIRIN: 260511-N-KH177-1005
    Resolution: 5374x3576
    Size: 5.12 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 2026 Police Week Opening Ceremony Ruck [Image 6 of 6], by Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 Police Week Opening Ceremony Ruck

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    JBPHH
    OSI
    Security Forces
    NCIS
    Navy MA
    Police Week 2026

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