2026 Police Week Opening Ceremony Ruck

U.S. Air Force Security Forces Airmen and U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms Sailors assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam take part in a morning ruck on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 11, 2026. The defenders’ morning ruck was part of the opening ceremony National Police Week, which honors law enforcement members who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 19:17
|Photo ID:
|9677421
|VIRIN:
|260511-N-KH177-1001
|Resolution:
|5617x3737
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
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